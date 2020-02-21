KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- While hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits involving the Boy Scouts of America are on hold, some attorneys are questioning if this week’s bankruptcy filing is fair to victims. They question if the move will prevent the full truth from coming to light.
KCTV5’s Emily Rittman talked to attorneys representing a local boy who was just 11 years old when he was sexually abused.
A video of the H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation in St. Clair County, Missouri, was shared on the Heart of America Council, Boy Scouts of America website.
According to a civil lawsuit, that is where the 11-year-old victim was sexually abused in a tent at the camp by an assistant scoutmaster.
Terry A. Wright was found guilty of child molestation and sentenced to 10 years for the 2016 crime. He then pleaded guilty in a separate case to possession of child pornography and attempted invasion of privacy for trying to secretly record a child.
The then 11-year-old and his family are suing Wright, the Heart of America Council and Boy Scouts of America. Their attorneys believe moving civil lawsuits to bankruptcy court could impact hundreds of victims because a jury will not hear what happened to them.
“The Boy Scouts of America will be primarily in control of the information that comes out about what they knew or should have known,” said Hans Van Zanten an attorney with Van Zanten & Onik, LLC. “What assets are available to be liquidated for payment, they get to decide that.”
“We know there are thousands of perpetrators in Scouts because the Scouts kept files and they kept these files quiet,” said Seattle Attorney Michael T. Pfau.
“So, all of the benefits go to the Boy Scouts of America and all the negatives go to the victims who seek to be compensated,” said Zanten.
When the Boy Scouts of America announced that the national organization filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11, members of the organization released a written statement that said in part: “Tragically, there have been times when individuals took advantage of the BSA’s programs to harm children. The BSA firmly believes that a proposed Victims Compensation Trust structure is the best means of compensating victims in a way that is equitable and protects their identities. The BSA encourages victims to come forward to file a claim as the bankruptcy process moves forward.”
“Instead of having juries decide what the amount of compensation should be, it is going to be the Boy Scouts of America through their bankruptcy proceedings that decide what is fair and reasonable,” explained Zanten. “People are still going to file suit and try to hold them accountable and whether or not we can do that outside of the bankruptcy court or not remains to be seen.”
To read the full statement from the Boy Scouts of America, click here.
To read the full statement from the Heart of America Council, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.