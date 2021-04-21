TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- A proposal to legalize medical marijuana in Kansas is working its way through the legislature.
This bill is the first medical marijuana bill in Kansas history to come before a legislative committee, yet alone be voted out of committee.
The measure has bi-partisan support.
“Surprisingly, from conservative Republicans,” attorney Peter Andreone said.
Andreone specializes in law surrounding the marijuana business in Missouri and Kansas. He believes public perception of marijuana is changing even in Kansas.
“It’s about time they get on board with this,” he said.
The original medical marijuana bill has changed a lot since its introduction, when Governor Laura Kelly announced tax revenues in the proposed medical marijuana program would fund Medicaid expansion in the state.
“Where the tax revenue is going to go, I didn’t really see anything in the current bill that addresses that. But my understanding is that it’s no longer tied to Medicaid expansion,” Andreone said.
The original bill passed out of the Federal and State Affairs committee to the full house for a vote, but has since been sent back to the committee due to more proposed amendments to the measure.
As it stands now, the proposed Kansas medical marijuana program has a lot of differences from the current program in Missouri.
In Missouri, there is a cap on how many licenses can be approved for dispensaries, cultivation sites and manufacturers. Currently, there’s no cap in the Kansas plan.
“I think it really kind of fits with the more traditional conservative mindset of Kansas where we let free market kind of decide,” Andreone said.
Andreone has a lot of client in Missouri who are appealing license denials. He believes not having a cap on the number of licenses is better for the state, patients, and medical marijuana businesses.
“You’ve got currently about 600 people, 600 groups appealing the denial of licenses. So there’s a lot of litigation fees associated with that. It’s really kind of a mess and I do a lot of work in Missouri helping clients with that,” he said.
Missouri allows a limited amount of home cultivation. Kansas will not.
Missouri also allows the sale of smokable flowers that can also be vaped. Kansas will only allow edibles and oils.
“I know a lot of patients prefer smoking it or vaping it. I think they should change that if they want a really robust program,” Andreone said.
Application fees in Missouri are a lot higher than in the Kansas plan.
Missouri does not require an established patient-physician relationship in order for a person get approval from a doctor for a medical marijuana card.
Andreone believes the bones of Kansas plan are good, but would like to see a few changes before it comes law. If remains to be seen if the measure will make it out committee for second time to go the house for a vote. It would then need senate approval, and Governor Kelly’s signature.
“Even if we pass it this year, it’s going to be another two years until we actually see the program roll out. By that time, maybe it’s federally legal and people in Kansas operating are now behind the game,” Andreone said.
Missouri passed their medical marijuana law through a statewide ballot initiative approved by voters.
