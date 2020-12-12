FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) — Many companies have already extended work from home orders into 2021. Now may be the time to invest in a home office and to invest in other areas of your home.
Because of the ongoing impact COVID-19 has on the American workforce, trend experts and style director for Better Homes and Gardens Max Wilker, suggests investing in a desk.
“Working on the couch doesn’t keep you productive. Really think about working in an office space,” said Wilker, who also suggests building personality into an at home workspace.
“If you love the space you will be more productive. If you don’t have a full room, use a nook think about how you can close it off,” said Wilker.
Wilker said sliding barn door is on trend in interior design and can also easily close off part of a room.
He also suggests proper lighting, especially from the ceiling.
Wilker said since COVID-19 cases are rising, a mud room is particularly important. He suggests having a washer and dryer in that room, especially if you are an essential worker.
“I have a friend who is a restaurant worker. They take clothes off immediately and they go into the washer and dryer, instead of tracing around,” said Wilker. “People are taking a lot more time in their mud rooms right now.”
In a future Better Homes, Wilker will explain how home design can lend itself to creating “me” time for you and the kids.
