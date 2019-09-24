KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you’ve gotten cataracts or Lasik surgery, you probably love your new outlook on life.
But, you may not know about a change that impacts your license.
So before you make a spectacle of yourself, KCTV5's Gina Bullard has some advice. Full disclosure: She got pulled over for speeding in Mission, Kansas.
When she gave the police officer her ID, he asked if she was wearing prescription sunglasses. She said, "no." Then, he asked if she was wearing contacts.
Agina, she said, "no."
Next thing she knew, she was getting a ticket with a date to appear in court.
Last year, Bullard had corrective eye surgery.
"As someone who’s been in glasses since I was 4, it was long overdue," she said. "I never changed my license ... and that’s where I went wrong."
If you have a corrective lens restriction on your license, you have to get it removed if you have corrective vision surgery.
“This comes up a lot especially with the ability to get a large percentage to get people out of glasses," said Dr. Chris Ketcherside of the KC Eye Clinic.
Ketcherside is constantly performing refractive eye surgeries. From cataract surgery to Lasik, he does thousands of surgeries.
Cataract surgery is the most performed operation in the United States.
“We tell them post operatively starting day one. As of today you’re legal to drive day and night or you’re only legal to drive during the day” Ketcherside said.
"I was probably told that, but I didn’t know I had to get my license changed," Bullard questioned.
Ketcherside says it may be something they put in big letters in the paperwork moving forward.
Captain Kevin Self of the Mission Police Department says he was surprised when Bullard called asking about the restriction.
“I think with the proliferation of Lasik procedure it’s come to the fore front there’s a process you have to go through to have that restriction removed from your drivers license," Self said.
The Kansas Department of Revenue says there are two ways to get the restriction removed from your license.
Your doctor could fill out a special form, or they can send in a letter specifying the restriction and that it’s no longer needed.
After that, the Medical Vision Unit sends you one of two letters.
One requires you to go into the license bureau to get a new license with the restriction removed. The other requires makes you take a full exam including a driving test.
In Missouri when you go to get your new license, you’ll take an eye exam. If you fail, expect to be going back to your optometrist for more testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.