FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday, KCTV5 News took a look at how coronavirus has developed on both sides of the state line over the last few days.
We know there was a person in Douglas County earlier this month who was being monitored by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. That person did test negative for the virus.
KCTV5 reached out to them to see if they’ve seen any more cases and the KDHE said it does not have any active cases and is not monitoring anyone.
Jumping over to Missouri, there were three people at medium risk in Clay County earlier this week. The Clay County Health Department said it will monitor them for the standard 14 days.
KCTV5 asked today if there were any new cases or updates on the people they are watching. The department said there are no new updates.
Finally, last week the Kansas City Health Department said it was keeping an eye on around 10 people.
We asked for an update on those people today. We also want to know whether they’re monitoring anyone new. Our emails and phone calls haven’t been returned yet.
