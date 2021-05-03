OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after gunfire broke out at an Airbnb hosting a party in south Overland Park.

Officers responded over the weekend on the sound of shots fired in the area of 153 Road and Lamar Avenue. Dispatchers were also advised from other callers that vehicles and people were fleeing the area.

According to police, shots were fired inside and outside of the home. Blood was located inside the home, but there was no victim on scene.

Numerous shell casings were located along the street, police said.

