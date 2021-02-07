LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – A house fire was reported early Sunday morning at 1500 block of NE Ivory Lane. The resident is thought to be out of town at the time of the fire.
Several neighbors reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the house and called it in around 4 a.m.
When the fire department arrived, the fire appeared to be coming from the basement of the single-story home, but they were not able to enter the property. After the fire was extinguished, the crew was able to confirm the resident was not inside.
Lee’s Summit Police Department later were called in to investigate the fire and confirmed the origin of the fire was in the basement. Near the fire’s origin and the second floor, a small marijuana grow operation was discovered. Police are investigating if it was a legal operation or not.
There are no injuries to report of and no charges have been made at this time.
