KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) — Firefighters found a person dead inside a house while they were responding to a fire in northeast Kansas City.
The fire happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of East Sixth Street. Kansas City police say the death is being investigated as a fire fatality, not a homicide.
Kansas City Fire Department Assistant Chief Jimmy Walker said the fire started in the home's basement and spread to the upper floors. The body was found on the second floor.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday.
The victim's name wasn't immediately released.
