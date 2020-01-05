ENjMqatWsAEKYET.jfif
PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) -- A West Peculiar firefighter died battling a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to the authorities, the fire happened in the 22300 block of Deer Run Road at 11:04 a.m.

Some grandparents were at home with their grandchildren when they noticed flames in the laundry room on the main floor and called 911.

According to Chief Ron Graham with the Grandview Fire Department, the firefighter fell through the floor of the home when they went inside to put the fire out. 

His exact cause of death is unknown at this time and his name is not being released yet.

He had only been with the West Peculiar Fire Protection District for a week. According to Graham, he does have children. 

The family he was working to save is safe. No other firefighters were injured. 

The Kansas City Fire Department went to assist after receiving a mayday call. Grandview, Belton, and Raymore firefighters are also helping. The fire marshal is at the scene, as well. 

