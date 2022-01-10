SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The fire department says that two elderly people were displaced following a house fire caused by a bathroom fan.
Firefighters went to the reported house fire in the 10400 block of W. 50th Terrace just before 9:30 a.m. Monday.
The fire department says there were two elderly residents inside who were able to get out without being injured.
The homeowners said that they'd recently installed new smoke alarms, which did alert them to the fact there was a small fire in an upstairs bathroom.
One homeowner extinguished the fire there, then called 911.
When crews arrived, they found that there was a fire in the attic.
Fire investigators have determined that the fire in the bathroom was due to a a faulty bathroom exhaust fan, which then spread into the attic.
It is estimated that $60,000 worth of damage was done.
The homeowners will be staying with relatives. They do have insurance and have contacted their insurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.