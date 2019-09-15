KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A three-hour standoff with someone believed to be armed with a gun ended late Sunday night after Kansas City police police did not find anyone in the house.
Officers were called to the 11400 block of Herrick Avenue around 8:45 p.m. for a party that was armed with a gun.
When police arrived on the scene, they heard gun shots and took safety precautions. They surrounded the home and initiated a standoff.
Officers on the scene told KCTV5 News that multiple people had come out of the house during the standoff, and those people were questioned.
No officers were injured, and no victims were located.
Police entered the home around 11:40 p.m., at the consent of the homeowner, but did not find any additional people inside.
