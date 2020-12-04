KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hot 103 Jamz! is hosting its 27th annual toy and food drive and virtual weekend of giving benefiting Harvesters, the Community Food Network and the U.S. Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
It will be held Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
This year, they're keeping it safe for the pandemic by collecting donations online on KPRS.com.
Throughout the years, they say the event has raised over 33,000 toys, 86,000 pounds of food, and more than $140,000 in donations.
All donations will go to the recipient organizations who service shelters, community centers, churches, and non-profit organizations throughout the greater Kansas City metro area.
Visit KPRS.com for links to donate online to a charity of your choice, or make a donation to be split between both organizations.
