OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- As the delta variant continues to strain hospital resources, many health providers are trying to attract workers to make up for staffing shortages.
On Tuesday, AdventHealth hosted a hiring event at the Overland Park Convention Center. Michelle Zech, who works in human relations for the faith-based nonprofit, said Advent had more than 400 open positions.
"We have a great story and we just want people to come by and apply," she said.
Zech and others representing Advent at the fair acknowledged that the issue of burnout has been a real one in the healthcare industry for the last 18 months.
Many nurses have changed jobs or retired during the pandemic amid long and difficult shifts, exacerbated by staffing shortages and overwhelmed hospital resources.
As a result, Advent is one of many health providers offering signing bonuses in some cases.
"In some of our hard-to-fill positions, we have very large sign on bonuses available up to $25,000," she said.
Some providers are also relying on staffing agencies like Next Move, Inc. The crossroads-based company places traveler nurses who can meet emergency demands.
Christina Mullins, who works with Next Move, said she left a nursing job to work as a traveler because she was looking for more flexibility and autonomy.
"I was feeling so burned out and not giving my patients 100%. I just needed a break," Mullins said.
In many cases, temporary workers can earn a higher hourly rate. That means many hospitals have had to increase compensation to compete.
But, for many healthcare workers, income is not the only consideration.
Zech said Advent also provides resources to help with burnout, such as counseling.
"We have a lot of areas that need people to fill it and come work for a place with a great mission," she said.
