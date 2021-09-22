ST. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) -- A hospital in St. Louis has shared a picture of the Springfield officer who received an organ donated by fallen officer Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.
SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital said in the post that they'd performed the transplant over the weekend.
Officer Mark Priebe, with Springfield police, was the recipient of a kidney donated by Madrid-Evans.
The 22-year-oild Independence police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sept. 15.
The hospital says that Officer Priebe's kidney disease accelerated after he was run over by a suspect in June of 2020.
"Heartbreaking to say the least, just because even though I don't know him he's still a brother in blue," Officer Priebe said/
