Horse trailer overturns on NB I-435 just south of I-70 in KCK

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A horse trailer has overturned in the northbound lanes of I-435 just south of I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The wreck was reported about 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Northbound lanes of Interstate 435 are closed. 

The Kansas Highway Patrol says no human injuries reported and not believe any animals were hurt or loose.

