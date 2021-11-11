FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Today is all about honoring and celebrating our veterans, which includes some of our coworkers here at KCTV5 News! 

Below are some pictures of some of our own who have served.

We thank them for their service! 

dave baldin.jpg

Dave Baldin, one of our hardworking editors at KCTV5 News.
greg milota.jpg

Greg Milota, who still is always holding a camera for KCTV5. He has been behind the camera for innumerous KCTV5 Investigates stories. 
michael ross.jpg

Michael Ross is one of KCTV5's photographers who often is working hard in the wee hours of the morning.
dave long.jpg

Anchor Carolyn Long is married to Dave, who is a veteran! 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.