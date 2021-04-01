KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department on Thursday said its Homicide Unit is investigating Wednesday night's house fire at 54th Street and Woodland Avenue that injured a boy and killed a woman.
Police and fire investigators are trying to figure out what started the house fire that began at 4:45 in the afternoon. Although the case is being investigated by the Homicide Unit, that doesn't necessarily mean the woman's death will ultimately be ruled a homicide, police said.
"The cause of death and manner of the death have not yet been ruled on this case," a police spokeswoman told KCTV5 on Thursday. "So as it stands right now, this case is still being considered a suspicious death investigation."
Police also noted on Thursday that the boy who was injured in the house fire remains in critical condition. They have not identified him or listed his age, only referring to him as a juvenile male.
Firefighters responded quickly Wednesday afternoon to the house fire, and pulled the woman and boy from the burning home. Both were transported to a nearby hospital, but the woman died of her injuries.
Firefighters said the front porch was burned so badly that it crumbled underneath firefighters' feet as they made their way to the second floor to pull a woman and boy out of the home.
“It’s tough to see anytime there is a kid injured,” said KCFD Chief Fire Marshal Jimmy Walker. “The house is severely damaged."
Even though firefighters responded within approximately one minute, the fire was fast moving. Bomb and arson investigators are working to determine where and how the fire started at the home.
Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.
