KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police in KCK are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide.
The incident happened in the 2900 block of N. 73rd Place around 9:20 Friday night. Officers were originally called to the area on a shots fired call.
At the scene, police found two parties inside a residence. One was injured with apparent gunshot wounds, and the other was deceased.
No suspects are currently in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.
