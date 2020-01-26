KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after one person was killed Sunday last night.
Officers were called about 10:30 p.m. to the 7500 block of Wabash Avenue on a reported disturbance. When they arrived they found the person dead.
Detectives have interviews at least three people who were present when officers arrived.
KCTV5 News is working to find out what happened and identity of the person who was killed.
If anyone has any information please call the homicide unit at 234-5043 or 474-TIPS. Dave
