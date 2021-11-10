UNION STAR, MO (KCTV) -- In a short update from the sheriff's office Thursday, it was clarified that human remains were found after a search warrant was executed.
No further information was provided.
Previous coverage from Wednesday is below.
A multi-day homicide investigation is underway in Dekalb County, Missouri.
According to the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office, they were called to a scene near 7th and Maple overnight on Tuesday in Union Star.
As of Wednesday, they're still at the scene investigating. They plan to be there at least another day.
Officials did not release any more information, but a large police presence was seen in Union Star.
There is no word regarding the circumstances surrounding the investigation or how many victims are involved.
KCTV5 has a crew at the scene and will continue to follow this story as it develops.
