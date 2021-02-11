CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities in Clay County are investigating a homicide after human remains were found.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office posted about the discovery of the remains just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.
They said the remains were found in rural Clay County near Cameron Road and Easley Road.
They are investigating the case as a homicide. They also said it appears the homicide occurred "very recently."
The victim's identity is not yet known. That includes age, gender, and ethnicity, according to the sheriff's office.
They investigation is ongoing and the scene is being processed for additional evidence.
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and the Platte County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the investigation.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
