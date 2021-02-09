INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence police are investigating an early morning homicide after a man was found dead inside a home.
Officers were called about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of East 20th Street South on a disturbance. When they arrived they found the man dead.
No suspect description or identity of the victim has been released. Anyone with information is urged to called the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
