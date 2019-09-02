INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide in Independence overnight.
Police were called about 3:30 a.m. Monday to East Fifth Street North and North Spring Lake Drive on a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man lying outside on the ground who died from apparent gunshot wounds.
Three or four gunshots were heard and reported to police.
The victim's name has not been released. Additional information will be released when it becomes available, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.