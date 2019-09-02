Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide in Independence overnight. 

Police were called about 3:30 a.m. Monday to East Fifth Street North and North Spring Lake Drive on a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man lying outside on the ground who died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Three or four gunshots were heard and reported to police.

The victim's name has not been released. Additional information will be released when it becomes available, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.