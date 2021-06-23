INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a Kansas City woman was shot and killed early Monday morning.
The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Ales L. Carr.
Police were called about 12:30 a.m. to an area hospital after a the woman was dropped off near the ambulance entrance with a gunshot wound to the head.
Officers say life-saving measures were attempted, she she succumbed to her injuries.
The shooting is believed to have happened at a home in Independence.
Anyone with information is urged ot call to TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
