INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a Kansas City woman was shot and killed early Monday morning. 

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Ales L. Carr.

Police were called about 12:30 a.m. to an area hospital after a the woman was dropped off near the ambulance entrance with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers say life-saving measures were attempted, she she succumbed to her injuries.

The shooting is believed to have happened at a home in Independence. 

Anyone with information is urged ot call to TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

