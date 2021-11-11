DEKALB COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Many neighbors who live in a small town are waiting for answers after a multi-day, joint investigation uncovered human remains at a home in Union Star, Missouri.
Some neighbors are in disbelief that a homicide investigation is ongoing near 7th Street and Maple Street in Union Star.
DeKalb County Sheriff Kasey Keesaman says two persons of interest are in custody.
Missouri State Highway Patrol, the St. Joseph Police Department, the Andrew County Sheriff and Cameron Police departments, and the Country Club Village Police Department are assisting in the homicide investigation.
Neighbor Daniel Orr said he first noticed sheriff’s vehicles at a home across the street earlier this week.
“It is shocking," Orr said. "Something I would never have believed. They are always pretty quiet and kept to themselves over there.”
Keesaman says the investigation began when they received information about a possible homicide at 162 S. 7th Street from another law enforcement agency. Investigators executed a search warrant.
“We have recovered human remains from this residence,” Keesaman said. “We don’t face a lot of this in this county. I’m just glad we have agencies that are available to help us.”
Keesaman says a man and a woman were arrested and charged with unrelated offenses.
The identity of the deceased is under investigation.
The homicide investigation is ongoing.
