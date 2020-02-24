Police lights generic daytime
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a homeless man was found dead near a bus stop Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Rolando Perez-Garcia.

Officers were called just before 8 a.m. to the 2300 block of Summit on a medical call.

When they arrived on the scene, they located Perez-Garcia near the bus stop. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have been unable to locate any next of kin in the area. If anyone knows where his next of kin is or if they have contact information for them, please call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043.

