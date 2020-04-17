GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was found shot to death in Grandview.
Police responded about 3:10 a.m. Friday to a call of a shooting in the 13100 block of 15th Street. When officers arrived on scene they found the woman dead in a vehicle.
Detectives are investigating and there is no suspect information at this time.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.