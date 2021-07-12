KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in an alley on Kansas City's east side.
Police were called to a shooting about 9:30 a.m. Monday to East 16th Street and Oakley Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene they were directed to a vehicle in an alleyway behind a home mid-block. Inside the vehicle, officers found a man dead. He appeared to have been shot, police said.
Detectives and crime scene investigators are canvassing for witnesses and processing the evidence here at the scene to hopefully gather information about what led up to the shooting.
If anyone has any information and has not talked to detectives yet, they are asked to contact police directly at 235-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
