KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A 48-year-old homeless woman has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of Howard West who was found on a sidewalk in Northeast Kansas City.
Ilene M Davis faces second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to court records, police were dispatched in the morning of May 16, 2020 on a dead body. They found the victim, 46-year-old West, on the sidewalk near Independence Avenue and Forest.
Police followed blood to an RV in a parking lot of a business in the 1300 block of Independence Avenue.
The medical examiner ruled that West died from a stab wound to the neck. A witness told police West and Davis had been in an argument and video surveillance showed a white woman and a black man at the RV and the woman making a motion like stabbing his neck.
Police found a knife when Davis was searched, and apparent blood was found on and in her handbag.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000 cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.