KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Police say the body of a homeless man was found during Friday's winter storm in Kansas City.
The body was found in the area of 24th Street and Woodland in KCMO.
He was declared dead on the scene according to police.
No foul play is suspected.
Both the Kansas City Police Department and Kansas City, Mo's communication department also said Saturday no raids on homeless camps were made.
Statement from the city:
We share the concern about the unfortunate death of a homeless person due to the extreme weather. However, no city agency has conducted any sweeps of homeless encampments yesterday or today.
Camping is not allowed in city parks, and when Parks Rangers do ask campers to move out of parks, they are asked to take their belongings with them, we do not take property away from individuals. Additionally, when working with homeless individuals, we regularly offer assistance such as referrals to shelters and other social service agencies. Many times staff from community groups work with us in the field to reach those who need help.
