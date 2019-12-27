KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The movie 1917 is generating Oscar buzz just days after its release this week.
It takes place during WWI, so KCTV5’s Betsy Webster went to Kansas City’s own WWI gem to find out how the film fits in history.
WWII seems to get most of the attention in big name action films. From Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan to 2017’s critically acclaimed Dunkirk to this year’s less well received Midway.
Matthew Naylor is the President and CEO of the National World War I Museum and Memorial in KC.
“It seems as though World War II has found itself into the collective memory of people in the United States in a way that World War I hasn’t,” he said.
That’s why the ballyhoo around the movie 1917 is so encouraging for Naylor.
The characters in the film ore British, and that war has had a much stronger imprint on the collective memories of the Brits.
“They lost more than 800,000 troops during World War I which, for a country of that size, is really an enormous loss,” Naylor said.
Compare that to a death toll of just over 100,000 for U.S. troops.
However, Naylor notes the war had a profound impact on the U.S. for another reason.
“It brought the U.S. onto the world stage,” he said. “It birthed the American century and it set it up as the powerhouse -- the industrial and economic powerhouse -- of the world.”
The characters in 1917 are fictional, but what they do for most of the film is leave their trench and go into no man’s land. That’s something that did happen and was very dangerous and revealed mass carnage.
“There would be blown up buildings,” Naylor explained. “There would be many dead animals. There would be many dead troops.”
Part of the film that’s gained so much attention is its technique, because it’s made to look like a single unedited take. That’s an element that has captivated some critics and caused others to call it a gimmick.
Admittedly, Naylor said some bits of the film are not historically accurate.
“They’re not wearing gas masks,” he noted. “That’s highly unusual.”
Despite that, he said the fictional story of two soldiers sent to carry a message warning of an ambush touches on a very real aspect of the war that non-historians might not consider.
“This juxtaposition between new powerful, frightening military techniques and weaponry with basic communication methods: pigeons, messengers,” he said. “These two things collide in this movie. It is an extraordinary moment in history.”
He’s eager to see the high-profile film generate interest that could add more people to the hundreds of thousands who already come to the acclaimed museum in Kansas City to learn more.
The film got a limited release this week. Wide release is scheduled for Jan. 10th.
If you’re looking for some other World War I movies in the meantime, you can find a list that Betsy Webster put together by clicking here.
