Knoxville, MO (KCTV)—You’ve heard the phrase, “go big or go home.” We found someone who went big AT home—just in time for the holidays.
It started as a hobby in his “Santa” workshop. He made a few nutcrackers for his wife and friends. But decided he wanted to go bigger. He wanted to build a six-footer.
“I just used the model I had and multiplied everything by 10,” said Wayne Metcalfe, builder extraordinaire.
He now has a 14-foot tall nutcracker standing watch over his house—he dubbed it St. Nick.
“It’s made out of approximately four thousand little pieces of wood,” said Metcalfe. “Just the face weights 90 pounds.”
After a little research, Metcalfe discovered he’d built the biggest handcrafted nutcracker in the U.S., though there is a carved one in Oregon that’s taller.
“It's been a fun project and I'm just happy to have it done,” said Metcalfe.
The nutcracker stands at attention for visitors and photo ops.
“With all the stuff, all the awful stuff going on in 2020 we wanted to give something to laugh about, smile about,” said Metcalfe.
And yes, it really works. To see the nutcracker in action, click on the video link above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.