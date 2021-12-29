KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Wednesday evening.
According to the police, the incident happened at 6:30 p.m. at 10500 E. 42nd Street. That is the address of the Stonegate Meadows Apartments.
The authorities went to the area after receiving a call about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle that left the scene going west on 42nd Street.
Ultimately, that pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. All that's known about that person, at this time, is that he was male.
Evidence at the scene shows that the suspect vehicle is a 2007-2012 Nissan Sentra. Its color is unknown, but it does have left front damage.
If you have information that can assist the police in their investigation, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
