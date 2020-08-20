KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found in the street covered in blood.
Officers were called just before 3 a.m. Thursday to Linwood and Elmwood avenues. Originally, police thought the victim was injured by a hit-and-run. He was still breathing but badly injured, police said.
He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died a short time later. While at the hospital, police said his injuries looked more suspicious. The death is now being investigated as a homicide.
The victim was in his early 20s.
There is a $25,000 reward in this case for any information leading to an arrest. If you know anything about this case, please call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.
