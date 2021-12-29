KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A bicyclist was critically injured overnight in a hit-and-run crash on the Independence Avenue Bridge, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Officers and emergency crews responded at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday to the Independence Avenue Bridge near Manchester Avenue in reference to a crash. Police said a bicyclist had been riding in the outside eastbound lane of Independence Avenue when he was hit by a passing vehicle. That vehicle took off eastbound, they said.
The victim, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No suspect description was available Wednesday morning.
