POLO, MO (KCTV) -- A historic building collapsed overnight in downtown Polo, Missouri, after storms raged through the area.
It happened downtown, at the corner of Missouri Highway 13 and Missouri Highway 116. No one was hurt, and no one was inside at the time, according to Caldwell County Emergency Management.
A historic building collapsed in Polo, MO overnight because of heavy rains. Fire crews are working to demolish the rest of the building safely. The process could take about 12 hours. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/GEKWb2cMcc— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) July 15, 2020
Polo police told county management that the collapse was likely the result of the age of the structure, combined with the storms and rainfall from overnight. A sales listing for the building states it was built in 1897 and houses an old opera theater upstairs.
KCTV5 is making phone calls to get more information. We'll break information when we get it.
