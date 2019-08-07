PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- It looks like a plain old cottage to some but the Old Park House on the edge of campus is rich with history.
It’s the home of George S Park, the Park University founder.
Park University is planning a new building for its business school on the lot where the park home has sat for decades.
“It was determined that it had to be moved or destroyed,” Carolyn Elwess, a Park University archivist, said.
Elwess is one of many who didn't want to see that happen. So on Wednesday, a team of careful movers picked it up and hauled it across campus.
“The guys are working with surgical precision,” Elwess said.
That building is about to be Elwess’ new office.
“Seeing the porches sag a little bit is terrifying,” Ashlyn Weber, a Park University student said.
Weber is working on a university project to posthumously honor World War I soldiers.
“History is always alive. It's always around us,” Weber said.
The rain set the movers back Wednesday, but the biggest challenge is that this is all uphill and they have some tight corners to make, all with thousands of pounds on the back.
“The front of the house is a lot heavier than the back because of the upstairs,” Weber said.
A balancing act, but one with no damage outside of some tree limbs and street signs that had to go.
“We saved it. We saved a piece of history,” Weber said.
The park house landed safely.
“It's worth saving, even if it's just a little white house,” Elwess said.
