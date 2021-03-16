KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A building in the historic 18th and Vine District collapsed Monday.
The House of Hits opened in the 1920s as a record store. The roof partially collapsed back in 2017, but there were still hopes to save it.
Councilwoman Melissa Robinson says she hopes the city can find the funds to address blighted buildings like this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.