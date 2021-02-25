KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A century old church building will likely be demolished after the roof collapsed nearly two weeks ago.
The building used to be a place of worship for the Westminster Congregational Church, but for the last five years has housed Unruh Furniture.
The owner of the building, Sam Unruh, published a letter to his customers:
"Last summer we noticed a crack in the primary truss that held up the 60’ high ceiling. We spent several months trying to correct the member, but it proved to be beyond repair. A couple of weeks ago the truss gave way, and brought the roof down with it.
The fall happened overnight and no one was hurt, but the sting of it cuts a little deeper each day. The city has now determined that the rest of the building must be torn down, and to be honest, all of us here at Unruh are still processing that reality."
Across the street from the old church, Scot Stockton lamented the sudden collapse of the building.
"It almost makes you sick to your stomach because you know what went into this," Stockton said.
He and others in the Old Hyde Park Neighborhood are frustrated that the building was scheduled for demolition so quickly.
The structure is on the National Register of Historic Places, with a large footprint at the corner of 36th and Walnut.
The city's Historic Preservation Office placed a temporary hold on the demolition permit Thursday morning after Stockton and others reached out. A city spokesperson said in an email to KCTV5:
"Since it is a Dangerous Building, the demolition is exempt from review by the Historic Preservation Commission, but as long as a partial demolition resolves the dangerous buildings issue, we can limit the scope of the demolition. We are working with the owner to hold off on any pursuit of demolition until city staff can discuss the scope/ extent of structural issues with the owner and contractor."
