CLINTON, KS (KCTC) – A historic church near Clinton, Kansas caught fire recently and now its members are working to pick up the pieces.
Fire officials are still looking into the cause of the fire, but said they think lightning is to blame.
The building that burned was 100 years old. However, the congregation has been practicing since the 1860s.
Now, members are coming to salvage what they can.
A church is more than its walls to many people. However, for Pam Johnson and others who worship at Clinton Presbyterian Church, seeing all the damage hurts.
“We're a close family,” she said. “It's devastating. It's sad because it's the church I've been in my whole life.”
Martha Parker has been a member for 90 years.
“It's always been here for my generation,” she said.
In times like this, there's hope in the little things that survived. There are charred boards left in the shape of a cross. There is a stack of 150th anniversary commemorative albums. Plus, Parker’s wedding picture is in there.
“If something hits hard, it's possible to continue on I guess,” Johnson said
Something they would really like to salvage is the old church bell that rang every Sunday. They found the clasps, but the rest is buried under the rubble of the church basement.
The building and the history inside can't be replaced.
“They'll build back,” Parker said. “I don't know what they'll build.”
But in the end, a church is the people who gather there.
“We have a strong church family and we'll rise from the ashes,” Penny Wingert said.
“They're a tough bunch,” Parker said. “We'll come back.”
At the end of the day, their foundation will hold for years to come.
