CHILLICOTHE, MO (KCTV) -- A small town is preserving one of the oldest churches of its kind.
The Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church is a local landmark in Chillicothe. Built in 1868, it's the oldest AME church north of the Missouri River.
The congregation has faded over the last few decades, but many in the town remember attending services there.
Linda Steward and her family were members of a different historic church, Mt. Zion Baptist, whose congregation came to Chillicothe several years before Bethel was built. Steward said the two churches had close ties, and that both places felt like home.
"It was a close community where if we weren't at Mt. Zion we were at Bethel and if we weren't at Bethel we were at Mt. Zion," she remembered.
In 2018 KCTV5 followed the church on an incredible journey. A group of movers hoisted it off its foundation and hauled it across town to a lot right across from the Grand River Historical Society Museum.
Pam Clingerman, the director of the museum, remembers watching the move with baited breath.
"I walked alongside it," she said. "I about had a stroke whenever it hit a bump."
Clingerman has transformed Bethel's sanctuary into a museum space. It now houses exhibits on black history and slavery, and replicas of underground railroad quilts.
"I think it's just about being part of the community," Clingerman said, "and telling a story that wasn't told before."
The museum recently held a dedication ceremony with a choir of the congregation's descendants. Clingerman said more events and concerts are coming.
"It's just important to preserve history," Clingerman said. "Once it's gone it can never be replaced."
The restoration of the church is nearly complete. The inside is finished, but workers are still replacing the siding. The growing cost of lumber has made the project increasingly expensive. The museum said they would be collecting more money from the public as it finishes up.
