KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A months-long strategy to avoid a holiday logjam worked out for the U.S. Postal Service this holiday season, despite swirling worries about supply chain issues and a 2020 holiday season the federal service would just as soon forget.
Kansas City area USPS representative Mark Inglett attributed the smooth operation to several factors, including:
- The installation of 112 new package sorting machines across the U.S. with processing capabilities of 3,200 packages per hour.
- The transitioning of more than 60,000 pre-career employees to the ranks of career employees, hired 40,000 seasonal employees.
- The leasing of annexes across the country to help streamline transportation and avoid any delays.
The USPS reported that in the months and days leading up to Christmas, over 90 percent of First-Class Mail was delivered on time; over 91 percent of Marketing Mail was delivered on time; and over 81 percent of periodicals were delivered on time.
The average number of days to deliver a mailpiece was 2.7 days, and 8.9 billion pieces of mail and packages were delivered since Thanksgiving.
Leading up to the holidays, there were dire warnings of supply chain problems and shipping delays. In the end, shoppers heeded supply chain warnings by ordering and shipping items earlier, while more people opted to shop in stores than the year before, said Satish Jindel, president for ShipMatrix, which analyzes shipping package data.
ShipMatrix said that almost 97 percent of USPS shipments were on time during a two-week period in December, a major improvement from the previous year, in which more than one-third of First-Class Mail was late by the time Christmas arrived.
Prior to the holiday season, USPS representatives in Kansas City allowed KCTV5 a behind-the-scenes look at how they were using new tools and hires in their local facilities to ensure a smooth holiday delivery season. See that video below:
Some information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
