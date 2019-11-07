KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Has the woman pictured above been inside your house to clean it? Her former customers say that, if so, you better check for possible missing money, checks, jewelry, and more.
We first shared those warnings with you in September. Now one owner is facing charges.
Back then, we shared two customers’ stories about getting ripped off in their own homes. Now, yet another couple says the same house cleaners took advantage of their trust.
For about six months before our first story aired, Christopher Nemecek and his wife trusted the owners of Coff’s Home Services to clean their Kansas City home. Then, a strange check posted to their bank account. “That I didn't write,” Nemecek noted. “I asked my wife. She did not write it either.”
Investigators believe Terra Coff wrote the stolen check to her wife, Brandy, and cashed it.
“My wife looked around and found out they stole two of her rings that we bought on our honeymoon in Turkey,” Nemecek said. “She is real upset about that.” The rings still have not been found.
Detectives checked a database that tracks pawnshop transactions and found Terra Coff sold many pieces of jewelry to pawnshops between June 19 and Aug. 1.
“It makes me sad,” Shelley Morton said. Morton is still waiting to see charges filed in her case, which is under investigation. Surprisingly, after we interviewed Shelley in September, she said she got a call from the Coffs.
“Apologized for one of the checks that they had written to themselves,” Morton said. “That they felt bad.” Morton said they didn’t feel bad enough to admit to everything that was stolen -- just the one check.
“Any person that they've been in their house very likely could have been a victim,” Morton said.
So far, Terra Coff is charged with felony stealing. Brandy is charged with failing to register as a sex offender.
“They are just grifters and probably moved on to the next city,” Nemecek said.
Their former customers tell KCTV5 News they don’t want the Coffs inside someone else's home.
We asked, “If someone has had them in their home, check their stuff?” Nemecek said. “Yes, definitely!”
