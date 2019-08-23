PINAL COUNTY, AZ (KCTV) -- New video has emerged of the moment a helicopter crew rescued two out of 44 hikers, including some from Kansas, who were stuck on a trail in the Lost Dutchman State Park in Arizona.
The Syphon Draw Trail is an extremely difficult trail to hike near the Superstition Mountains, especially during these summer months.
The Pinal County Sheriff said the hikers ignored warnings from a park ranger that the hike would be too dangerous due to triple-digit heat.
In a video released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety you can see the crew hoisting two hikers who were severely dehydrated into a helicopter.
“Two had to be flown off,” said Mark Lamb, the Pinal County, Arizona sheriff. “Two were taken off by UTV. One ended up going to the hospital. The other 40 we were able to guide out.”
We asked a spokesperson from Arizona State Parks which city the Kansas hikers were from. She told us she did not have that information but added the Kansas hikers organized a hike with hikers from several other states to attempt the trail together.
“The park ranger told them not to hike it,” Lamb said. “They should have listened. Told them twice actually.”
“It’s the hardest hike in the valley,” said Arizona Park Ranger Amy Schnoes. “Once you get past the basin area, there’s no designated trail. It’s a five- to eight-hour hike for avid hikers and your last mile is pretty much a vertical climb over rocks and boulders 2 to 10 feet tall.”
Tonight, Arizona officials are urging locals and tourists to heed warnings and avoid hiking during extreme heat. They say they don’t want you to be their next rescue.
Every year, more than 200 people are rescued from Phoenix desert and mountain parks.
The Parks and Fire Departments started an awareness campaign called “Take a Hike. Do It Right.” urging visitors to understand that, yes, Arizona has dry heat but that heat can be deceiving and deadly.
