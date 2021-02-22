FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- On a near 60-degree Monday afternoon, it’s hard to imagine the arctic blast was just a week ago. The same cold snap that swept through the Kansas City metro left its mark in communities in Texas. Many residents in The Lone Star State are getting hit with sky-high electricity bills. KCTV5 News reached out to the electric service company Evergy to see if its customers should expect similar bills.
Evergy says its customers' electricity prices are regulated by the states of Kansas and Missouri in our area; Texas is a deregulated state. People who chose to pay wholesale prices for their power in Texas, because it’s typically cheaper, are feeling the pinch of prices spiking because of last week’s high demand for electricity. In the KC metro, customers could see a change in their bill, but not in their rate.
Gina Penzig, Manager of External Communications at Evergy, says electricity rates will not increase, but your electricity bill could be higher next month if you used more energy during the frigid weather. Even if you turned your heat down a few degrees to the recommended 65-68 degrees, you could still be responsible for a higher bill.
“It’s going to depend on how efficient your heating unit is and if you have energy efficient windows, if you were keeping your blinds closed, things like that. Because of the extreme cold, many furnaces were working harder just to maintain either the same temperature you usually have at your house or even working harder to keep you at that little bit cooler temperature,” said Penzig.
Customers can log onto their Evergy account online to see what their usage is so far this month and compare it to last year around the same time. If the bill is outside of someone’s planned budget, Evergy offers an Average Payment Plan to help customers keep a steady rate versus planning for the seasonal ups and downs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.