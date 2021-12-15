KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for 9 a.m. to midnight Wednesday, with winds expected to reach as high as 60 miles per hour.
Those in the metro should expect sustained winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour, with 60-mile-per-hour wind gusts possible. As the front arrives sometime Wednesday evening, it brings with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms, KCTV5's Bill Hurrelbrink says.
As that front comes in, a day in the low 70s will give way into cooler temperatures in the 40s overnight and early Thursday morning.
The EVERGY power company has prepared for the high winds with tree trimming and vegetation management, as they said they usually do. However, wind gusts around 60 miles per hour make the chances for some power outages likely. Because of that, EVERGY suggests people prepare for electrical outages.
“You want to make sure your cell phone is charged. You want to make sure that you have an emergency kit so it should be stocked up with items like fresh batteries, a battery powered radio and a flashlight,” said Andrew Baker, spokesman for EVERGY.
The National Weather Service advises that you look at where your trees are to figure out what parts of the house you should avoid and where you should park your car. Yes, limbs can be heavy and destructive to property, but Hall said the more common risk to personal safety is flying debris.
“Really the best thing you can do is stay indoors and away from glass,” Baker said.
Multiple Kansas City area fire departments have also issued burn bans for the week, including the Overland Park Fire Department and the Independence Fire Department.
The worst of the wind is expected to come in late afternoon and early evening on Wednesday. If you're able to, experts suggest removing any dead trees or overhanging branches near structures, and taking care of any loose roofing materials or objects in your yards or on your patios, roofs or balconies that could blow away or cause damage.
You will also want to watch where, when and how fast you're driving.
"If you're driving at a higher speed in a higher profile vehicle, be very aware that that wind can shift you around," said Capt. Mike Hall with the Olathe Fire Department.
