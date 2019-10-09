OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- It was the shot heard around the school last week when Sherwood Cass R-VIII quarterback Tucker Wolfe nailed a basket with a football.
“I was very surprised,” said Wolfe, a junior.
And so was his principal, Bryan Himes.
“We’ve probably shot it 500 times, and I’ve only seen maybe three or four go in,” Himes said.
Himes placed a friendly wager with Wolfe that included donuts for everyone if he shot a football into a basketball hoop and swooshed it.
“It’s something fun to do to get the kids excited. Make it a full court shot and you’ll get donuts for the whole school and it’s never happened until this year,” Himes said.
Himes posted a tweet with the incredible shot and within minutes, LaMar Donuts answered the call.
I promised everyone in the school a #donut if our QB could drain it from the volleyball line during our #homecoming assembly. Now I need @LaMarsDonuts @krispykreme or someone to sponsor this madness! #budgetsaretight #offtheglass pic.twitter.com/bxfth3fRSp— Bryan Himes (@bryan_himes) October 7, 2019
The company responded to Himes on Twitter saying, “We’ll make it happen. You’re lucky you didn’t promise the kid a Lamborghini!”
We’ll make it happen!! 😃You’re lucky you didn’t promise the kid a Lamborghini. 😳 pic.twitter.com/oBcqTr6JhW— LaMar's Donuts (@LaMarsDonuts) October 8, 2019
Not only did LaMar’s offer to make the donuts, they’re donating them as well.
