BASEHOR, KS (KCTV) -- Today is the first big night of football for Kansas high schoolers.
Last week, Missouri schools kicked off their season.
There are a lot of similarities between football on the Missouri and Kansas side.
Kickoff in Basehor is at 7 p.m. tonight and only 500 people are allowed in.
Last week, we told you about the limited capacity at games on the Missouri side. Both Park Hill and Smithville gave students involved in the game two tickets each. Of course, people were encouraged to wear masks.
At Basehor-Linwood, they gave each participant four tickets. The opposing team gets two tickets per player.
Seating isn’t assigned, but they do have sections of four blocked off.
The Athletic Director and said they are expecting around 500 people to attend tonight.
Not everyone will be in the stands, though. Some people are bringing lawn chairs to watch the game.
KCTV5 News talked to some fans about their feelings on the precautions. Hear from them at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.