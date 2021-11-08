JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The choir director of St. Thomas Aquinas High School is facing two additional felonies for sexual exploitation of a minor.

St. Thomas Aquinas teacher charged with using secret camera to tape a child in the nude, placed on leave The charging documents do not go into detail, but said that Heidesch used "a concealed camcorder, motion picture camera or photographic camera...to secretly videotape" two separate victims in the nude without their consent.

Joseph Heidesch, 45, was arrested and charged in October on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of breach of privacy, all felonies.

On Monday, two additional counts of sexual exploitation were added. He now faces six felonies.

According to court documents, Heidesch transmitted, distributed and/or presented sexually explicit conduct by a child.

Previous documents stated that Heidesch used "a concealed camcorder, motion picture camera or photographic camera...to secretly videotape" two separate victims in the nude without their consent.

Heidesch will be in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.