KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Hickman Mills School District and the Kansas City Police Department are investigating after students may have been sickened by a cannabis-infused food product.

In a statement, the district said it was aware of the situation and is working with authorities to investigate the matter.

"We are aware of a situation at one of our schools where students may have been sickened by a cannabis-infused food product," the statement reads. "Making sure that everyone is safe when they come to school is always the priority. The school district is working with the Kansas City Police Department to investigate."

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

